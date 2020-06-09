About this product
Lemon Kush
681 mg Total Cannabinoids
530.0 mg THC & 87.45 mg CBD
2.7% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, Limonene
Lemon Kush: This late finishing Master Kush x Lemon Joy cross gets huge. The sweet flavors of lemon and citrus combine well with the earthy, kush undertones.
Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines
Suggested serving size: .01mL
(100 servings /container)
Activation time: up to 2 hours
For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this strain
Lemon Kush, also known as "Cali Lemon Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.
Lemon Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place