Oregon Roots
Blue Cheese Vape Cartridge
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Blue Cheese is - like its name suggests - a cheesy, flavorful cartridge with heavy-hitting indica effects. Perfect for ending the evening and getting a good night's sleep.
Blue Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,915 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!