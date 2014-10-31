Osage Creek Cultivation
Critical Sensi Star
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Critical Sensi Star effects
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
