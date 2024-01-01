Meet GMO, the heavy-hitting indica strain that’s as unique as it is potent. This powerhouse is a cross between GMO (Chemdawg x Tres Dawg) and a rare Afghani landrace, delivering a strong, well-rounded high that combines a potent cerebral buzz with deep, calming body relaxation. With high THC levels soaring, GMO’s pungent diesel aroma and earthy flavors are perfect for those who crave an intense and unforgettable experience. Get ready to be knocked off your feet—this strain is a must-try for any cannabis connoisseur seeking something truly special.



Unwind with Pacific Stone’s 2-pack Premium Blunts, where craftsmanship and quality come together for an unparalleled smoke. Each blunt is hand-packed with precision, using sustainably greenhouse-grown whole flower wrapped in organic hemp for a clean, consistent burn. The glass mouth tip cools each inhale, allowing you to savor the rich, balanced flavors of our expertly cured flower. Whether you're relaxing after a long day or sharing with friends, Pacific Stone’s Premium Blunts offer a luxurious smoking experience that elevates the simple pleasures.

