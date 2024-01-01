Pacific Stone | GMO Indica Blunt 2-Pack (3.5g)

by Pacific Stone
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

Meet GMO, the heavy-hitting indica strain that’s as unique as it is potent. This powerhouse is a cross between GMO (Chemdawg x Tres Dawg) and a rare Afghani landrace, delivering a strong, well-rounded high that combines a potent cerebral buzz with deep, calming body relaxation. With high THC levels soaring, GMO’s pungent diesel aroma and earthy flavors are perfect for those who crave an intense and unforgettable experience. Get ready to be knocked off your feet—this strain is a must-try for any cannabis connoisseur seeking something truly special.

Unwind with Pacific Stone’s 2-pack Premium Blunts, where craftsmanship and quality come together for an unparalleled smoke. Each blunt is hand-packed with precision, using sustainably greenhouse-grown whole flower wrapped in organic hemp for a clean, consistent burn. The glass mouth tip cools each inhale, allowing you to savor the rich, balanced flavors of our expertly cured flower. Whether you're relaxing after a long day or sharing with friends, Pacific Stone’s Premium Blunts offer a luxurious smoking experience that elevates the simple pleasures.

About this strain

GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect loud flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Pacific Stone
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com

Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-00001346
