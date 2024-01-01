We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Papa & Barkley
Better. For you.
18
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Topicals
Papa & Barkley products
45 products
Lubricants & Oils
1:3 Releaf Body Oil
by Papa & Barkley
5.0
(
4
)
Ingestible
CBD Lemongrass Ginger Releaf Drops 900mg 30ml
by Papa & Barkley
THC 0%
CBD 900%
1.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
1:30 Releaf Tincture, 30ml
by Papa & Barkley
Capsules
THC25 Releaf Capsules, 40ct
by Papa & Barkley
Capsules
THC50 Releaf Capsules, 20ct
by Papa & Barkley
Capsules
Sleep Releaf CBN Capsules, 30ct
by Papa & Barkley
Tinctures & Sublingual
30:1 Releaf Tinctures, 15ml
by Papa & Barkley
Tinctures & Sublingual
THC1000 Tincture, 15ml
by Papa & Barkley
Tinctures & Sublingual
1:1 THCa Releaf Tincture, 30ml
by Papa & Barkley
Capsules
1:3 Releaf Capsules, 7ct
by Papa & Barkley
Balms
CBD Releaf Balm
by Papa & Barkley
Lubricants & Oils
CBD Releaf Body Oil
by Papa & Barkley
Ingestible
CBD Releaf Capsules
by Papa & Barkley
Gummies
CBD Releaf Gummies
by Papa & Barkley
Gummies
CBD CBN Sleep Releaf Gummies
by Papa & Barkley
Ingestible
CBD Double Strength Releaf Softgels
by Papa & Barkley
Chocolates
Releaf Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt Bar
by Papa & Barkley
Chocolates
Releaf Milk Chocolate Bar
by Papa & Barkley
Ingestible
CBD Releaf Drops - Lemongrass Ginger
by Papa & Barkley
Capsules
THC25 Releaf Capsules 25mg
by Papa & Barkley
Balms
Active Releaf Balm Stick
by Papa & Barkley
Balms
3:1 Releaf Balm 50ml
by Papa & Barkley
Gummies
Blackberry Elderberry Sleep Releaf Gummies
by Papa & Barkley
Transdermal Patches
1:1 Releaf Patch 30mg
by Papa & Barkley
THC 15%
CBD 15%
1
2
Home
Brands
Papa & Barkley
Catalog