With hints of sweet vanilla and sugary dough, Ice Cream Cake will surely please the palate hit after hit. This sativa dominant strain is made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33, and packs a sweet and creamy flavor profile with hints of nutty vanilla. In addition, it offers sedating effects that relax your mind and body - perfect for keeping you inspired, day or night.



Strain Type: Indica

THC: 85% CBD: <2%

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene

Aromas: Vanilla, Buttery

Flavors: Vanilla, Sweet Butter

Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy

