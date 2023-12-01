PAX Diamonds - Ice Cream Cake (I) - 1g Pod

by PAX®
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Product rating:
Strain rating:

About this product

With hints of sweet vanilla and sugary dough, Ice Cream Cake will surely please the palate hit after hit. This sativa dominant strain is made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33, and packs a sweet and creamy flavor profile with hints of nutty vanilla. In addition, it offers sedating effects that relax your mind and body - perfect for keeping you inspired, day or night.

Strain Type: Indica
THC: 85% CBD: <2%
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
Aromas: Vanilla, Buttery
Flavors: Vanilla, Sweet Butter
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

About this brand

Logo for the brand PAX®
PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

