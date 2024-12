New Higher Performance ERA pods hit hard, not harsh, with 5x more vapor.



When it comes to classic Sativas, this one is truly dreamy. Blue Dream is a legendary cross of DJ Short’s Blueberry and Haze. A distinct, refreshing aroma and earthy, blueberry flavor accompany Blue Dream’s cerebral, uplifting effects. Day or night, Blue Dream is the perfect cultivar anytime you need an energetic or creative boost.

Strain Type: Sativa

Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Limonene

Aromas: Fruity, Piney

Flavors: Earthy, Blueberry

Effects: Energizing, Creative

