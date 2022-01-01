About this product
Blue Dream is a legendary cross between DJ Short’s Blueberry, an indica, and Haze (“Haze Brothers”), a sativa. It originated in Santa Cruz, California as a medicinal clone, and quickly rose to become a staple in the West Coast grower and dispensary communities. This very popular and fragrant sativa-dominant strain delivers a cerebral boost, and is perfect for sparking creativity. Pinene, a key terpene, can be found in coniferous trees like pine, fruits like lime, and herbs like rosemary. It’s known for its distinct and refreshing aroma, and is thought to help with the uplifting effects of the strain. Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.