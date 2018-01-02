About this product
Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cart available and contains 97% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 3% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1000mg delta 8 THC vape cartridge contain approximately: 1000mg total oil 950mg Delta 8 THC oil (98.5%+ Δ8THC) 30mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent. This product is great tasting and safe way to consume CBD, with a very pleasant result.
Note: Not an OMMA item!
Note: Not an OMMA item!
About this strain
Blueberry Pancakes is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid that miraculously tastes like blueberry pancakes. With dense, slightly purple buds, this strain exhibits an aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry are especially present when vaporized or when utilizing non-butane combustion techniques, like hemp wick or herb irons. Blueberry Pancakes offers classic indica effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buzz that can curb physical discomfort, nausea, joint pain, and insomnia.
Blueberry Pancakes effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.