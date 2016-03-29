Pianta Tinta
Super High THC whole plant tincture- Electric Goo
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Strain: Electric Goo (Cross between Afgooey & AC/DC)
Ratio THC/CBD: 119:1 Total THC per 1 oz bottle: 544mg
Strain: Electric Goo (My own creation! A cross between Afgooey and AC/DC)
Can be helpful for pain, stress and sleep!
THC: 18.8 mg/mL
CBD: 0.157 mg/mL
CBG: 0.78 mg/mL
CBN: 0.32 mg/mL
1 fl oz bottle: $90
Premium grade, alcohol based whole plant tincture.Electric Goo is useful for stress, pain, sleep, nausea and depression.
Afgooey effects
Reported by real people like you
274 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
