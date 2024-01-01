Piff Liquid Diamond Sauce Cart - Zoap

by Piff Stixs
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Piff Liquid Diamond Sauce Cart - Zoap :
• 1 Gram Glass Cart
• Ceramic Tip
• Infused with Liquid Diamond Sauce
• Strain Specific Terps
• No Botanical Terps

Piff Liquid Diamond Sauce Carts are made with strain specific terps, no botanical terps. Our glass carts have an glass body/ceramic tip and ceramic coil for even safe heating. Our Glass carts are long lasting and create a more consistent vaping experience over time. Delicious and smooth!

About this strain

Zoap is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava; bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. This evenly balanced powerhouse has a quick onset, bringing waves of euphoria and positivity. Reviewers on Leafly say Zoap cannabis makes them feel giggly, relaxed, and hungry. Zoap can have sweet, floral, soap flavor with some earthy undertones. Medical marijuana patients may enjoy Zoap to help with chronic pain or stress, depression, and nausea. Zoap started with packs of OZ Kush seeds from Dying Breed (Eddy OG x Z). Two of Deo's selections of OZ Kush became his Pink Guava. Then Deo crossed his Pink Guava to Sunset Sherbert and started the "RS" line. "RS" is short for Rainbow Sherbert. LA grower Wizard Trees selected the RS#11 and RS#54. Deo took the RS#16 and bred it back with RS to make Zoap.

