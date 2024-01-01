Piff Liquid Diamond Sauce Cart - Zoap :

• 1 Gram Glass Cart

• Ceramic Tip

• Infused with Liquid Diamond Sauce

• Strain Specific Terps

• No Botanical Terps



Piff Liquid Diamond Sauce Carts are made with strain specific terps, no botanical terps. Our glass carts have an glass body/ceramic tip and ceramic coil for even safe heating. Our Glass carts are long lasting and create a more consistent vaping experience over time. Delicious and smooth!



