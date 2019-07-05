Loading…
Logo for the brand Pot of Gold

Pot of Gold

Banana Punch

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Banana Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!