PUFF XTRAX | Delta-8 Dank Stix Disposable Vape: Pineapple Express
About this product
Features:
Flavor: Pineapple Express
Strain: Sativa
Terpene Profile: Energetic, Motivating, Productive
Aroma: Freshly sliced pineapple and mango chunks with an added yet delightful hint of peppery spice.
1mL/1000mg per Disposable
100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Oil
CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: Delta-8 Distillate, Delta-8 Oil, Terpenes
Click Here to View Lab Results
Included:
1-Qty Delta-8 Pineapple Express Dank Stix Disposable Vape
Potent & Pure Guaranteed:
PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.
Warning:
Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.
Disclaimer:
Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.
About this strain
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
Pineapple Express effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with