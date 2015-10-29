Dank Stix Pineapple Express Delta 8 (D8) Disposable Vape by PUFF XTRAX is a potent and one of the well known sativa strains out there. Our Pineapple Express Delta-8 Disposables are a cross between the Trainwreck strain (a mind-bending Sativa that’s known to hit you like a freight train) and Hawaiian strains (a vacation-like happy place with a creative mix). PUFF XTRAX Pineapple Express is perfect for day time use when productivity and creativeness is key. The Pineapple Express D8 Disposables feature a unique terpene profile that boasts freshly sliced pineapple and mango chunks with an added yet delightful hint of peppery spice.



Features:



Flavor: Pineapple Express

Strain: Sativa

Terpene Profile: Energetic, Motivating, Productive

Aroma: Freshly sliced pineapple and mango chunks with an added yet delightful hint of peppery spice.

1mL/1000mg per Disposable

100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Oil

CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production

Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality

Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.

Ingredients: Delta-8 Distillate, Delta-8 Oil, Terpenes

Click Here to View Lab Results

Included:



1-Qty Delta-8 Pineapple Express Dank Stix Disposable Vape

Potent & Pure Guaranteed:



PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.



Warning:



Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.



Disclaimer:



Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.

