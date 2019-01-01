Rocky Mountain High Building
About Rocky Mountain High Building
Rocky Mountain High Building Company was formed in early 2016 by Larry Rumley and is based out of Fairplay, Colorado. . Our success in the Oil & Gas industry over the past 10+ years has afforded us the opportunity for this new endeavor. The organization may be new, but we are definitely not inexperienced. I’m both excited and proud to be involved with this blossoming industry that, I know, will be growing for decades.