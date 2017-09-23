Skywalker OG - Live Resin Diamonds (Ready-To-Use)

by ROVE
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Skywalker OG - Live Resin Diamonds (Ready-To-Use)

About this product

Welcome to the next generation of vaping. Clocking in at up to 95% potency, our live resin melted diamonds pair perfectly with our new hardware, designed to create ultra big clouds and super smooth hits.

Skywalker OG

Go to a galaxy far, far away with this heady strain. A cross of Skywalker and OG Kush, this strain’s stress relief powers will leave you feeling like the force is with you. This strains earthy undertones are balanced with sweet tropical notes and hints of blueberry.

About this strain

Skywalker OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain with a potent THC content ranging from 20% to 30%. It is a cross between Mazar and Blueberry OG strains. The dominant terpenes found in Skywalker OG are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Skywalker OG is well-known for its relaxing and euphoric effects, making it an excellent choice for stress relief and pain management. This strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The strain's name pays homage to the Star Wars franchise, featuring the namesake of Luke Skywalker himself. Skywalker OG's creators chose to name the strain after the Jedi hero due to its potent, "forceful" effects. When it comes to taste and aroma, Skywalker OG has a spicy, herbal flavor with hints of earthy undertones. The top flavors and aromas include diesel, pine, and spicy herbal notes.


As for Luke Skywalker, well, we can only imagine him toking up on some Skywalker OG after a long day of fighting the dark side. Perhaps it's even what helped him stay so calm during those intense lightsaber battles. Who knows, maybe Yoda was growing Skywalker OG on Dagobah all along!


Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand ROVE
ROVE
Shop products
Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of longtime industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction, and laboratory science, joined together with the mission to produce a better, tastier, more honest cannabis vape oil. We proudly stand against the trends of misrepresenting processes or exaggerating the quality of ingredients. We want our customers to know where their cannabis comes from and how it is made to always provide a safe and efficacious path to good tastes and good times.

At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better. Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma-grown cannabis sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000391-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.