What does a "non-traditional" traditional accounting firm mean? It means that we provide our clients with top-notch traditional services while providing our employees with a relaxed and team oriented work environment that fosters excellence. While located in Southeastern Pennsylvania, we at RW Group service clients locally as well as nationally, and of all sizes. As a firm, we have gained a reputation for excellence in accounting and auditing as well as for quality control, traditional services and continuing education within the accounting field The firm is not only committed to serving our clients but also the profession and the greater community. Firm leadership is active professionally with the American Institute of CPAs and locally with the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs by participating on committees and task forces. In 2015, RW Group took over the management of Brandywine Accounting. Over the past year, we have had the opportunity to meet and get to know Brandywine Accounting clients. We are happy to announce that as of January 1, 2016, Brandywine Accounting officially joined the RW Group family. We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with our clients and trust that our association will be a long and pleasant one.