This indica-heavy cross, originally bred by Delicious Seeds, is the love-child of Critical Mass and Sensi Star. Known for producing exceptionally sticky buds, Critical Sensi Star is typically short and dense in stature. Zesty hints of citrus fruit like lemon and grapefruit mix with the strong skunky odor to create a complex flavor combination. The relaxing effects will help any consumer find their happy place, even when coping with insomnia, muscle spasms, or high stress levels.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
