Strain description: Layer Cake [orig: Wedding Cake x GMO/TK] is a balanced hybrid with sweet cake-like flavors complemented with layers of diesel and earth.
Layer Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake, GMO, Triangle Kush, and Skunk. Layer Cake is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Layer Cake effects include relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Layer Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Swamp Boys Seeds, Layer Cake features flavors like vanilla, pungent, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Layer Cake typically ranges from $27–$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Layer Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
