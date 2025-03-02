We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Savvy
In a world full of filters, be authentic... be SAVVY.
30
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Savvy products
57 products
Flower
Alien Breath
by Savvy
starting at
$40.00
⅛ ounce
Cartridges
Kick Back - Fresh Berry
by Savvy
3.3
(
3
)
starting at
$42.00
1 gram
30% off
reg $60.00
Flower
Motorbreath
by Savvy
starting at
$32.00
⅛ ounce
20% off
reg $40.00
Cartridges
Vacay - Hawaiian Pineapple
by Savvy
starting at
$30.00
each
Flower
G Purps [14.15g]
by Savvy
starting at
$40.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Thai G
by Savvy
starting at
$40.00
each
Flower
Orange Soda
by Savvy
starting at
$41.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Orange Pound Cake
by Savvy
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Durban Dream
by Savvy
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Ice Cream Cake
by Savvy
3.5
(
2
)
Cartridges
Vacay - Hawaiian Pineapple [900mg]
by Savvy
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Happy Hour - Summer Melon
by Savvy
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Savvy
4.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Sativa
by Savvy
3.0
(
2
)
Flower
Lemon Bubba
by Savvy
1.0
(
2
)
Cartridges
Hybrid
by Savvy
1.0
(
1
)
Flower
Root Beer Cream Cake
by Savvy
Flower
Berry Biscotti
by Savvy
Flower
Wedding Cake [5.66g]
by Savvy
Flower
Modified Pie
by Savvy
Flower
Beach Cake
by Savvy
Cartridges
Indica
by Savvy
Flower
Triangle Kush
by Savvy
Flower
Florida Triangle
by Savvy
1
2
3
Home
Brands
Savvy
Catalog