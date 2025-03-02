We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Savvy
In a world full of filters, be authentic... be SAVVY.
30
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
45 products
Flower
Alien Breath
by Savvy
starting at
$40.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Motorbreath
by Savvy
starting at
$32.00
⅛ ounce
20% off
reg $40.00
Flower
G Purps [14.15g]
by Savvy
starting at
$40.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Thai G
by Savvy
starting at
$40.00
each
Flower
Orange Soda
by Savvy
starting at
$41.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Orange Pound Cake
by Savvy
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Durban Dream
by Savvy
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Ice Cream Cake
by Savvy
3.5
(
2
)
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Savvy
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lemon Bubba
by Savvy
1.0
(
2
)
Flower
Root Beer Cream Cake
by Savvy
Flower
Berry Biscotti
by Savvy
Flower
Wedding Cake [5.66g]
by Savvy
Flower
Modified Pie
by Savvy
Flower
Beach Cake
by Savvy
Flower
Triangle Kush
by Savvy
Flower
Florida Triangle
by Savvy
Flower
Guru
by Savvy
Flower
Mag Landrace
by Savvy
Flower
South Beach Sunrise
by Savvy
Flower
Root Beer Cream Cake [5.66g]
by Savvy
Flower
Miss Daisy
by Savvy
Flower
Sonny G [5.66g]
by Savvy
Flower
Cherry Gorilla
by Savvy
1
2
Home
Brands
Savvy
Catalog
Cannabis