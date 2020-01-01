SC Laboratories, Inc.

Some liken the past decade of the cannabis movement to the Wild West. Though a passionate, vital community, there was no safety and quality testing regulations or requirements. Four activist entrepreneurs thought there should be a consistent way consumers could trust their cannabis and cultivators could improve their products. The idea: develop testing and certification standards that could be built into the cannabis production process, at scale. In 2010, Jeff, Josh, Alec, and Ian opened SC (Science of Cannabis) Labs in Capitola, California and developed the industry’s first testing standards. These guidelines are now widely adopted by the cannabis community, regulators, governments, and many organizations. As our industry transforms, we’ll continue to support standards — helping clients meet new challenges, advocating for common sense regulation — and always keeping a strong connection to our cannabis roots.