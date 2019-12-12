Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

GMO Cookies Live Resin 1g

by Secret Gardens of Washington
HybridTHC 26%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of GMO Cookies
GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect louds flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

GMO Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
500 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Secret Gardens of Washington
Secret Gardens of Washington
Shop products
Secret Gardens of Washington