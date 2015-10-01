About this product

GSC (Girl Scout Cookies) has been developed from a phenotype of the famous OG Kush selected for its beautiful pinkish tint to the flowers crossed with Durban Poison. With an earthy, sweet aroma and taste, Girl Scout Cookies weed launches you to new heights of euphoria, where full body relaxation meets an intense cerebral effect.



Girl Scout Cookies is known to be a heavy hitter, so a little will go a long way with this popular hybrid.



Characteristics of Girl Scout Cookies Weed

GSC is Suitable for both indoors and outdoors

Sex: Feminized Seeds

Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa

Cross: Og Kush & Durban Poison

Indoor flowering period: 60-70 days

Outdoor harvest time: Early-October

Medical users will find the effects of GSC to be a perfect relief of pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Girl Scout Cookies seeds produce very large solid plants with great yields & Girl Scout Cookies weed flower in 9 weeks.