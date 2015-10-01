Seed Bank
GSC (Girl Scout Cookies) has been developed from a phenotype of the famous OG Kush selected for its beautiful pinkish tint to the flowers crossed with Durban Poison. With an earthy, sweet aroma and taste, Girl Scout Cookies weed launches you to new heights of euphoria, where full body relaxation meets an intense cerebral effect.
Girl Scout Cookies is known to be a heavy hitter, so a little will go a long way with this popular hybrid.
Characteristics of Girl Scout Cookies Weed
GSC is Suitable for both indoors and outdoors
Sex: Feminized Seeds
Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa
Cross: Og Kush & Durban Poison
Indoor flowering period: 60-70 days
Outdoor harvest time: Early-October
Medical users will find the effects of GSC to be a perfect relief of pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Girl Scout Cookies seeds produce very large solid plants with great yields & Girl Scout Cookies weed flower in 9 weeks.
GSC effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
