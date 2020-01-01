 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Shyler Engel, PLLC

Shyler Engel, PLLC

Marijuana Attorney

About Shyler Engel, PLLC

Shyler is devoted to providing the finest representation related to Michigan Medical Marihuana Act and the Michigan Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act.