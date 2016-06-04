About this product

Our Live Resin Δ8 Concentrate is pure, potent, and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile.



Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants, then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. Δ8 Live Resin has a full spectrum cannabinoid profile and is cured with single-origin, cannabis-derived terpenes.



No GMOs

No chemicals

No solvents



Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC



*Consistency is similar to terp sauce



Net Wt. 1 Gram



"Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint."



- Leafly