About this product
Our Live Resin Δ8 Concentrate is pure, potent, and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile.
Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants, then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. Δ8 Live Resin has a full spectrum cannabinoid profile and is cured with single-origin, cannabis-derived terpenes.
No GMOs
No chemicals
No solvents
Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC
*Consistency is similar to terp sauce
Net Wt. 1 Gram
"Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint."
- Leafly
Blueberry Muffin effects
Reported by real people like you
205 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
