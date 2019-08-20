Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free
🌱All Natural
🕑Timed Dosing System
Solvent-free, sourced from local organic farms, and rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC disposable vape pen is the best Δ8 on the market today.
This Δ8 THC vape pen is ideal for micro-dose servings.
Contains 500mg Δ8 THC
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
