Papaya Cake Cold Cured Live Rosin 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Premium Solventless Hash Oil that has been cold-cured to perfection in order to preserve terpenes commonly lost in the heating process. This results in a cleaner, smoother product as well as a cleaner, smoother high.
Papaya Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
60 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
11% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
