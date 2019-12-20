Southie Adams
GMO Gold Blunts 4g 4-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
Southie Gold Pre-Rolled Blunts are reserved for our highest testing cannabis strains only. Southie Gold Blunts are the gold standard of potency, taste & experience. High test flower, combined with sweet leaf taste is a synergy of sensation. All blunts come packaged in an exclusive JPAQ Case built for durability and convenience. Venture Out.
Category: Hybrid (Indica-Leaning)
Lineage: Chemdawg x GSC
Aroma/Flavors: Aromas of garlic and rotten coffee grounds.
Notes & Effects: Intense euphoria for hours before gently bringing you back down for peaceful slumber. A deep sense of relaxation settles into your mind and muscles as soon as you take your first toke.
Feedback: May help with depression + insomnia + arthritis
GMO Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
476 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
