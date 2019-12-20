About this product

Southie Gold Pre-Rolled Blunts are reserved for our highest testing cannabis strains only. Southie Gold Blunts are the gold standard of potency, taste & experience. High test flower, combined with sweet leaf taste is a synergy of sensation. All blunts come packaged in an exclusive JPAQ Case built for durability and convenience. Venture Out.



Category: Hybrid (Indica-Leaning)



Lineage: Chemdawg x GSC



Aroma/Flavors: Aromas of garlic and rotten coffee grounds.



Notes & Effects: Intense euphoria for hours before gently bringing you back down for peaceful slumber. A deep sense of relaxation settles into your mind and muscles as soon as you take your first toke.



Feedback: May help with depression + insomnia + arthritis