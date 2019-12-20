Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Southie Adams

Southie Adams

GMO Gold Blunts 4g 4-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD

About this product

Southie Gold Pre-Rolled Blunts are reserved for our highest testing cannabis strains only. Southie Gold Blunts are the gold standard of potency, taste & experience. High test flower, combined with sweet leaf taste is a synergy of sensation. All blunts come packaged in an exclusive JPAQ Case built for durability and convenience. Venture Out.

Category: Hybrid (Indica-Leaning)

Lineage: Chemdawg x GSC

Aroma/Flavors: Aromas of garlic and rotten coffee grounds.

Notes & Effects: Intense euphoria for hours before gently bringing you back down for peaceful slumber. A deep sense of relaxation settles into your mind and muscles as soon as you take your first toke.

Feedback: May help with depression + insomnia + arthritis

GMO Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
476 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!