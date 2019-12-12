Space Coyote's limited release collaboration with Poolside, a daytime disco band from Los Angeles led by Jeffrey Paradise. These Hybrid Hash Joints create the ultimate poolside glaze and come in a 5-pack of half gram infused prerolls. We combined Sour Cookies Hash with MAC flower from Sticky Fields, a renowned cultivator in Mendocino County. The joints come in an environmentally friendly, reusable, and collectible tin. Space Coyote’s CEO and designer Libby Cooper worked closely with Poolside's Jeffrey Paradise to create its one-of-a-kind artwork.