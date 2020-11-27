Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Papaya Cake Live Resin Cake Batter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Papaya Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
60 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
11% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!