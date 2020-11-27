Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Papaya Cake Live Resin Cake Batter 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

About this product

Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.

Papaya Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
60 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
11% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!