Dawg Walker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dawg Walker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. The sativa side ofDawg Walker OG promotes focus, while its indica counterpart induces deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.