This variety is one of the stickiest and tastiest sativa-dominant strains in the world. GG is the kind of weed that literally gums up your fingers in big clumps when you’re trying to break it up. Original Glue has a piny, spicy aroma and a taste of sandle wood and sweet cherry. When it is consumed it shows its enormous potency with a THC level of more than 30%. It has very clear cerebral effects which lasts more than 4 hours. GG #4 should only be consumed by experienced users! The strain is incredibly resinous. A bane to all trimmers, GG4 got its name from its tendency to clog scissors until they are stuck. This shiny star produces a euphoric, focused and happy high.



Total Canna: 30.8% THC: 30.8% CBD: 0%