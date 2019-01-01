Suncliff promotes a well-balanced lifestyle and our products are crafted to elevate any activity - from backyard parties, to group hikes or just relaxing at home. Our unique strains and precision techniques create sustainably raised cannabis products. We place all of our products into one of four experiential categories to enable you to easily choose what's right for your activity. From calm to creative, or social to energetic, you're in control of your personalized cannabis experience. So whether you're new to cannabis, well seasoned, or somewhere in between, you'll always find the right product for you. This product has intoxicating effects, may be habit forming and may be unlawful outside of Washington State. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults 21 and older. Keep out of the reach of children.