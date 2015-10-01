Sunwest Genetics
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Cannabis Seeds by Sunwest Genetics
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
GSC seeds can grow both indoors and outdoors. In only 7-9 weeks this strain starts producing flowers and can yield up to 500 grams per plant. This high in THC, mostly Indica strain has flavours of baked cookies, where it gets its name. For medical users, this is an ideal strain for pain relief and increasing appetite.
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
