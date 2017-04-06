PURGATORY

(Hells OG x Querkle)

• Sativa/Indica 20/80 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days

• Heavy Producer • Couch lock and Heady with Pain Relieving Effects



Preview:

This extremely potent hard hitting cross has a crystal coated diamond shining look. This plant grows massive outdoors with thick tree trunk stalks ready to pack on huge buds glistening in trichomes. Sweet lemon funk with a twist of fruity grapes, smells like a tangerine filled with blue berries, earthy OG taste that packs a loud punch to your nose.



Strain Description:

Jesus OG Purple Sister! Heavy hitting and heavy yields in this couchlock strain that is great for night time use and for after surgery. The rare mother has been in our stable for over a decade and has produced award winning offspring like 9Pound Hammer and Dr. Who. enormous in size outdoors with towering 14 foot colas bending in the breeze. The Myrcene addition from Querkle gives the strain an overall purple glow which is passed on in the mood it produces. Some cultivars exhibit strong Blueberry smells and terps, Very sedative in nature to the point it is not recommended for daytime use.



Phenotype: Ranging from lemon sweet tarts and tangerines to purple berry funk, some with earthy og under tones. Lemon pheno tends to yield more



Height: Average, slow stretch in flower



Yield: Heavy producer



Recommended for Indoor and Outdoor. Does extremely well outdoors, mold resistant



Best way to grow: Top late, this plant grows very thick and heavy so you will want to cage and trellis for best results. This cross loves to be trained into a prefect canopy of tops, so clean bottoms to allow maximum size colas.



Harvest: 56-60



Sativa / Indica 20/80



Hybrid: Hells OG X Querkle



Taste/Aroma: Sweet lemon funk with a twist of fruity grapes, smells like a tangerine filled with blue berries, earthy og taste that packs a loud punch to your nose.



High Type: Very strong, has a couch lock effect and works great for pain relief, intense head lifting high with a body melting feeling.