Rootbeer Floatz CBD Hemp Flower - Green Nursery
Root Bear Float is a rare, indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Vanilla Kush and XXX OG. Root Bear Float is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who want something mellow. Leafly customers tell us Root Bear Float effects include relaxed, aroused, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Root Bear Float when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by an unknown breeder, Root Bear Float features flavors like the sweet, herbaceous combo of tea and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Root Bear Float typically ranges from $25–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Root Bear Float, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.