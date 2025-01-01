Rootbeer Floatz is a premium CBD flower that delivers a uniquely sweet and creamy flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake. This exceptional strain boasts 16% total CBD, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a relaxing experience with low THC levels (0.56%) to remain fully compliant with federal standards. Grown under expert care, Rootbeer Floatz offers an uplifting and flavorful journey that’s perfect for any time of day. Its quality is verified through stringent lab testing to ensure every puff meets the highest standards of purity and potency.



This CBD hemp flower is an industrial hemp product, celebrated for its distinctive aroma and dense buds. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or new to CBD, Rootbeer Floatz stands out as a delightful choice to explore rich terpenes and a creamy aftertaste. With less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, it provides a smooth and worry-free experience.

