It's about more than things. ​ Yes, we are proud of our creations, and see them as precious gifts to the modern female cannabis consumer. ​ However, to us, The Set represents these amazing women - who we call Herbalistas - coming together and affirming the inherent femininity of the cannabis plant. Later in life, as he earned a deeper awareness of the divine aspects of his own being, he came to know that, not only do we all carry “god” or “goddess” essence within us, but that, an integral part of the awakening process is realizing the opposite sex within ourselves. ​ ​ Furthermore, for him, cannabis made his experience of spirituality so much more visceral, tangible, and intense than practicing without it was. Less than 10% of all plants display two distinct sexes; the femininity of the cannabis plant is not insignificant. Damien experienced his plant communion as such; as uniting with a distinctly feminine entity. The Herbalista Set was created to honor the magic of the cannabis plant, as well as all of nature and femininity’s sacred aspects. ​ We donate a portion of our profits to UN Women, sponsors of the action-oriented #HeForShe movement. ​ UN Women is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. These funds are deployed worldwide, for example, providing shelter and life skills instruction to Middle Eastern refugees, or providing literacy training to rural African women, helping them secure land, build farming collectives, and provide livelihoods for them and their families.