Logo for the brand Tikun Olam

Tikun Olam

Research | Relief | Renewal
All categoriesConcentratesEdiblesTopicalsCannabis

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

13 products
Product image for Erez Vape Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Erez Vape Cartridge 0.5g
by Tikun Olam
Product image for Or Distillate Syringe 800mg
Cartridges
Or Distillate Syringe 800mg
by Tikun Olam
Product image for Eran Almog RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
Eran Almog RSO 1g
by Tikun Olam
Product image for Or Vape Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Or Vape Cartridge 0.5g
by Tikun Olam
Product image for 1:15 Avidekel Vape Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
1:15 Avidekel Vape Cartridge 0.5g
by Tikun Olam
Product image for 1:1 Midnight Distillate Syringe 800mg
Cartridges
1:1 Midnight Distillate Syringe 800mg
by Tikun Olam
Product image for Alaska Distillate Syringe 800mg
Cartridges
Alaska Distillate Syringe 800mg
by Tikun Olam
Product image for Eran Almog Distillate Syringe 800mg
Cartridges
Eran Almog Distillate Syringe 800mg
by Tikun Olam
Product image for Eran Almog Vape Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Eran Almog Vape Cartridge 0.5g
by Tikun Olam
Product image for 1:15 Avidekel Tincture 300mg
Ingestible
1:15 Avidekel Tincture 300mg
by Tikun Olam
Product image for Alaska Vape Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Alaska Vape Cartridge 0.5g
by Tikun Olam
Product image for Erez RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
Erez RSO 1g
by Tikun Olam
Product image for 1:1 Midnight Vape Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
1:1 Midnight Vape Cartridge 0.5g
by Tikun Olam