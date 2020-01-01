Topp Valley Growers

The Topp Valley method of starting young plants in soil and keeping them in contact with the elements ensures that they get everything they need to develop amazing flowers. ​Plants have a natural cycle and produce their best product when planted in the spring and left to mature the entire season under full spectrum sun light. There is no rush here, we simply respond to our plants needs and let the local climate do most of the work. ​We believe that allowing the plants to grow through a long cycle and flower naturally as the days get shorter will allow us to bring a superior quality product to the market, even though it may take more time, it will definitely be worth the wait. Being a Tier III grower gives our company a large degree of flexibility. We have a large location and an understanding of farming in our region. Our goal through this year is to tailor our strains to the growing conditions of our area and to take in new ideas from our I-502 partners. We have the ability to grow specialty and proprietary strains specifically for our 502 licensed affiliates.