Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains Delta 8 THC distillate, as well as CBD, CBG and plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit. Our pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling euphoric, clear-headed and relaxed.



Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.



Sour Tsunami is a hybrid strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation. Our Delta 8 version has a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.