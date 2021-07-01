About this strain
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
