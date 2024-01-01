Live Rosin Vape Cartridge, Lemon Cherry Gelato x Rainbow Belts 0.5g

by Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Long in name and long on flavor, our Operators Lemon Cherry Gelato x Rainbow Belts live rosin vape will satisfy your sweet tooth and your terp tooth. Extracted from a who’s who cross of killer strains ([Sunset Sherbet x Girl Scout Cookies x mystery strain] x [Zkittlez x Moonbow]) gets you a creamy, sweet taste with a ton of live rosin power. This indica hybrid dessert will start you off with happy, chatty euphoria, before settling you into a pleasantly buzzy whole-body high that lasts longer than the name.

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a extremely popular hybrid weed strain with several alleged origins. It could just be Gelato bagseed, aka a between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. It can also be a type of Runtz, which is Gelato x Z. Now it is so popular, samples labeled 'LCG' surely include a broad range of Gelato, and Runtz varieties. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Upstate Elevator Operators
Upstate Elevator Operators
Shop products
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

License(s)

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
Notice a problem?Report this item