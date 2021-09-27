GSC Diamonds 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
GSC Diamonds from URSA Extracts has a tart and fruity scent with some gas on the back end. Also some hints of pink lemonade, mango, grapes, and sour candy. The flavor is lighter than live resin. It’s sweet, sour, and gassy with floral, mango, and earthy notes. The high is a clear headed, conversational, body high. One of the great things about this crystalline dab is that you never lose any product to the sides or lid of the jar, even if you carry it around in your pocket. Perfect for a day on the beach with your puffco.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Linalool, Limonene
Rare Terpenes: Fenchol, Fenchone
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,819 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
