About this product

GSC Diamonds from URSA Extracts has a tart and fruity scent with some gas on the back end. Also some hints of pink lemonade, mango, grapes, and sour candy. The flavor is lighter than live resin. It’s sweet, sour, and gassy with floral, mango, and earthy notes. The high is a clear headed, conversational, body high. One of the great things about this crystalline dab is that you never lose any product to the sides or lid of the jar, even if you carry it around in your pocket. Perfect for a day on the beach with your puffco.



Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Linalool, Limonene

Rare Terpenes: Fenchol, Fenchone