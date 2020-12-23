URSA Extracts
Ice Cream Cake Live Resin 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
A beautiful jar of micro diamonds with terpenes flowing off. The aroma punches you in the nose with a powerful gassy scent. There are also hints of skunk, sweet earth, cream, and sour fruit. It tickles the nose deeply. The flavor follows the smell closely, hitting hard on the gas upfront, followed by a sweet, creamy, and skunky aftertaste with hints of pastries. The high flows through the body and mind, killing pain though leaving me a bit lethargic and spacey. A great option for people dealing with chronic pain, trouble sleeping, or trouble eating.
Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
619 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
