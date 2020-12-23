About this product

A beautiful jar of micro diamonds with terpenes flowing off. The aroma punches you in the nose with a powerful gassy scent. There are also hints of skunk, sweet earth, cream, and sour fruit. It tickles the nose deeply. The flavor follows the smell closely, hitting hard on the gas upfront, followed by a sweet, creamy, and skunky aftertaste with hints of pastries. The high flows through the body and mind, killing pain though leaving me a bit lethargic and spacey. A great option for people dealing with chronic pain, trouble sleeping, or trouble eating.