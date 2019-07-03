VVS Pens
CARTRIDGES - PRESIDENTIAL OG
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Cartridges come in gold, white gold, and rose gold. Premium pure solventless oil with no additional additives.
Presidential OG effects
Reported by real people like you
276 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
