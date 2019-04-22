About this product

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 20% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Girl Scout Cookies has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies (OK Kush x Durban Poison) x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Girl Scout Cookies autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 100 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 100 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per m2.

The weed has the following flavors: chocolate, earthy, fruity, lemon, spicy, sweet, pepper, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, social, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 52.08 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Girl Scout Cookies autoflowering seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/girl-scout-cookies-autoflowering-seeds