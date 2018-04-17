Mimosa feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 30% Indica and 70% Sativa. Mimosa feminized has been derived from: Purple Punch x Clementine. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 65 to 70 days. Mimosa is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 180 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 and 220 cm and will yield 1700 to 2000 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, citrus, orange, pine and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, energetic.



