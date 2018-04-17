Mimosa feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Mimosa feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 30% Indica and 70% Sativa. Mimosa feminized has been derived from: Purple Punch x Clementine. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 65 to 70 days. Mimosa is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 180 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 and 220 cm and will yield 1700 to 2000 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: sweet, citrus, orange, pine and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, energetic.

Now in stock, buy Mimosa feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.

About this brand

WeedSeedsExpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
