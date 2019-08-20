Weedseedsexpress
About this product
Pineapple Express feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 30% sativa properties. Pineapple Express has been derived from: Pineapple x Lemon Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 55 to 63 days. Pineapple Express feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 130 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 170 cm and will yield 650 to 800 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, fruity, lemon, mango, soft, sweet, peach, tropical and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, giggly, happy, relaxed, stoned.
View all details about Pineapple Express feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
