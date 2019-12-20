West Coast Cure
GMO Cookies - 7g CUREsmalls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
GMO Cookies are a pungent and potent Indica dominant hybrid that crosses the award-winning genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg. Selected for its distinct flavor profile of tangy garlic, onion, and gas, the strain's aroma is a garlic spice with notes of coffee and earth. The flowers from GMO Cookies express a dense olive green bud with noticeable purple calyxes and a generous coating of shiny trichomes. The effects are strong, relaxing, and are sure to elevate your mood. A quick word to the wise, make sure that when you’re ready to indulge in these cookies, you've also got time for a quick siesta!
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
GMO Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
476 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
