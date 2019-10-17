About this product
Our proprietary honeycomb, a White Label Extracts exclusive! Honeycomb is a light, airy cannabis confection that’s loaded with flavor and as smooth as honey on the inhale. Honeycomb is our most stable extract, with a distinctive consistency that retains its shape even in warm temperatures. In addition to dabbing, it is excellent when crumbled into a joint or on top of a bowl, increasing the potency and flavor of your favorite flower.
About this strain
Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.
Scooby Snacks effects
Reported by real people like you
143 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.